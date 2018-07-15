UK car insurance premiums see biggest annual fall since 2014-survey

July 16 (Reuters) - The cost of a comprehensive motor insurance policy fell 11 percent in Britain in the second quarter, the biggest annual price fall since 2014, a survey said on Monday.

Prices were pushed down because of expected changes in the rate used to calculate compensation for personal injuries, reforms likely to reduce claims for whiplash injuries, as well as a reduction in the volume of claims, the survey said.

The average premium for a comprehensive policy is now 752 pounds ($987) according to the latest index from price comparison site Confused.com, compiled by insurance advisory company Willis Towers Watson.

The index, based on price figures compiled using anonymous data from all enquiries submitted on Admiral Group’s Confused.com, found that prices had fallen for the fourth quarter in a row, since they peaked last summer at 847 pounds.

Companies such as Admiral, RSA Insurance, Direct Line, esure and Hastings provide motor insurance in Britain’s highly competitive insurance sector. ($1 = 0.7620 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru Editing by Keith Weir)