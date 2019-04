April 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s audit watchdog said on Thursday it was investigating the audits by Grant Thornton UK of some financial statements of Interserve, the outsourcer that was taken over by lenders last month.

The Financial Reporting Council said it was probing audit of financial statements for the years ended Dec.31, 2015, 2016 and 2017 of Interserve, which is one of the British government’s biggest contractors. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)