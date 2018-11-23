Interserve to roll out debt reduction plan in 2019

Industrials
Nov 23 (Reuters) - British construction and services company Interserve Plc said on Friday it would announce a plan to reduce its debt in early 2019 and that trading was in-line with management’s expectations in the first nine months of the year.

Interserve, which has faced deep scrutiny along with rivals Galliford Try and Kier after the high profile collapse of Carillion, earlier this month stuck to its expectation of significant operating profit improvement in 2018.

