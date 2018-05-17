FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 1:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK watchdog puts Financial.org on investor alert list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial markets watchdog said on Thursday it had put British-registered firm Financial.org on an investor alert list.

The Financial Conduct Authority said in a notice on its website that it believed the firm “has been providing financial services or products in the UK without our authorisation”.

Reuters has reported that Financial.org, a sponsor of Formula One team Williams, has been offering investments across the Middle East and Asia although it is not authorised to do so. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley and Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
