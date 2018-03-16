SimplyBiz Group plans 130 mln pounds London listing

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - The SimplyBiz Group, which provides compliance and business services to financial institutions, plans to list on the London Stock Exchange in an initial public offering valuing the company at 130 million pounds ($181.3 million), it said on Friday.

The company has conditionally raised 30 million pounds from an institutional placing of 17.6 million ordinary shares and 34.6 million pounds through an institutional placing of 20.3 million shares on behalf of selling shareholders, both at a price of 170 pence, it said in a statement.

It plans to list on the LSE’s junior market on April 4.