Iran sets Dec. 10 court date for jailed UK aid worker

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Iran has told jailed aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe that she will appear in court on Dec. 10, her husband, Richard said on Thursday.

“She’s been told she will appear in court on Dec. 10,” he told Reuters. He said that he understood she would appear in court charged with spreading propaganda.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was sentenced to five years after being convicted by an Iranian court of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment. She denies the charges. (Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)