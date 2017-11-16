Britain says no link between 400 million pound debt owed to Iran and jailed aid worker

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Thursday there was no link between a 400 million pound ($528 million) debt owed to Iran and the fate of a jailed Iranian-British aid worker.

The Sun newspaper reported on Wednesday that Iran had given Britain a series of demands for the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The demands from Iran included an insistence Britain must pay 400 million pounds which the former Shah of Iran paid in 1979 for 1,750 Chieftan tanks and other vehicles, almost none of which were eventually delivered. ($1 = 0.7579 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)