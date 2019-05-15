British parliament to investigate reality TV shows after death

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s parliamentary media committee has launched an investigation into the treatment of participants in reality TV shows after a man died shortly after appearing on an ITV programme.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee said it would investigate whether enough support is offered to participants both during and after filming, and whether there is a need for more regulatory oversight in the area.

ITV, Britain’s biggest commercial free-to-air broadcaster, said on Wednesday it had cancelled the Jeremy Kylie talkshow after a participant died after appearing in an episode that was never broadcast. The committee noted two former contestants in a popular reality dating show had also later died.