Healthcare
August 5, 2020 / 8:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain and Japan 'stand side by side' on Hong Kong - Raab

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Britain and Japan stand “side by side” on support for freedom in Hong Kong and other major issues, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said after a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Motegi Toshimitsu on Wednesday.

“Japan is a close friend of the UK and our key security partner in Asia,” Raab said in a statement.

“Whether it’s our collective response to COVID-19, cyber security, climate change, or support for freedom in Hong Kong – the UK and Japan stand side by side, and I look forward to an even closer partnership in future.” (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below