Britain and Japan 'stand side by side' on Hong Kong - Raab

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Britain and Japan stand “side by side” on support for freedom in Hong Kong and other major issues, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said after a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Motegi Toshimitsu on Wednesday.

“Japan is a close friend of the UK and our key security partner in Asia,” Raab said in a statement.

“Whether it’s our collective response to COVID-19, cyber security, climate change, or support for freedom in Hong Kong – the UK and Japan stand side by side, and I look forward to an even closer partnership in future.” (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Diane Craft)