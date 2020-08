LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain and Japan have reached substantial agreement in most areas for a bilateral post-Brexit trade deal and will speed up their talks, Japan’s foreign minister said on Friday.

"We agreed to accelerate talks with an aim of reaching an outline agreement by the end of August," Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, who is in London for talks, told reporters in an online briefing.