UK-Japan trade talks make progress, both sides want deal by end-2020 - UK minister

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain and Japan made progress towards a comprehensive free trade deal and are both committed to getting a deal in place by the end of 2020, trade minister Liz Truss said in a statement following talks in London.

“We’ve made further progress towards a comprehensive deal with a like-minded democracy and long-standing ally, and we share a commitment to getting a deal in place by the end of 2020,” Truss said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

