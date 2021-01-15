UK will not sacrifice workers' rights for economic growth, PM's spokesman says

People wearing face masks wait at a bus stop, amidst the current lockdown restrictions, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will not seek to stimulate economic growth at the expense of workers’ rights, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Friday, responding to reports his government was looking at ways to lower labour standards.

“We will continue to look at policies to help and stimulate business growth, innovation and job creations but those policies would never be at the expense of workers’ rights,” the spokesman said.