Findings from inquiry into British investment firm LCF delayed to Sept

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - The completion of an investigation into how regulators dealt with collapsed investment firm London Capital & Finance has been delayed until September, the investigation’s chair Elizabeth Gloster said on Tuesday.

Gloster said she had aimed to complete her investigation into how the Financial Conduct Authority dealt with LCF by July 10, but will now report back on Sept. 30, a delay due to “significant challenges” posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.