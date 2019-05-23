Financials
May 23, 2019 / 11:44 AM / in an hour

Britain launches investigation into failed investment firm LCF

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry said on Thursday it has appointed former judge Elizabeth Gloster to investigate the collapse of investment firm London Capital & Finance (LCF) and how it was supervised by the Financial Conduct Authority.

LCF went into administration in January with losses of up to 237 million pounds ($300 million) from unregulated mini-bond investments affecting over 100,000 investors.

The ministry said in a statement it was also undertaking a wider policy review of the regulatory regime for “mini-bonds” and similar types of securities.

$1 = 0.7913 pounds Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below