UPDATE 1-London Capital & Finance bondholders challenge UK compensation system

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Bondholders suffering losses from the collapse of London Capital & Finance (LCF) said on Friday they were seeking a judicial review of how their claims for compensation have been largely rejected.

LCF went into administration in early 2019 with losses of up to 237 million pounds ($279 million) after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) directed the firm to withdraw promotional material for so-called “mini bonds”.

“We are delighted to have been able to commence this case and thank the Administrative Court for its cooperation,” said Thomas Donegan, a partner at law firm Shearman & Sterling who is acting on behalf of the bondholders.

Britain’s Financial Services Compensation Scheme has said it could only help 159 of 11,600 investors holding bonds issued by LCF.

“We are also grateful to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) for their agreement to bear their own costs of the matter,” Donegan said.

“The FSCS has itself repeatedly recognised the complexities involved and we now look forward to these issues being considered by the judiciary,” Donegan added.

The FSCS said it will protect 159 bondholders who switched from stocks and shares to the unregulated LCF bonds, which were issued to raise funds for small firms.