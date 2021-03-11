Former LGBT+ adviser urges UK minister to 'consider position' over conversion therapy ban

LONDON, March 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Britain’s equalities minister, Kemi Badenoch, should “consider her position”, a former member of the government’s LGBT+ Advisory Panel said on Thursday after she and two others quit the body over delays in banning so-called “conversion therapy”.

The advisers resigned after Badenoch told Britain’s parliament on Monday that the government was still reviewing the issue, almost three years after it pledged to ban attempts to change people’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

“I’ve been increasingly frustrated with what I’ve seen as a hostile environment (for LGBT+ people),” said prominent gay Anglican Jayne Ozanne, who resigned from the panel on Wednesday.

“I do believe that Kemi Badenoch should consider her position after the speech she gave on Monday night,” Ozanne told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Badenoch's team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Rachel Savage @rachelmsavage and Hugo Greenhalgh @hugo_greenhalgh; Editing by Helen Popper.)