End-game for Libor is now clear, say UK financial regulators

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The end-game for Libor is now increasingly clear and there will be checks on banks to make sure they stop using the interest rate benchmark by the end of this year, the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday.

Firms should have everything they need to shift new financial contracts to SONIA, the BoE overnight interest rate, said Edwin Schooling Latter, director of markets and wholesale policy at the FCA.

“There is no longer any reason for delay,” he said. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson)