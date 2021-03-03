IBA offers indexes to help end use of Libor in loans

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Benchmark compiler IBA said on Wednesday it has begun trialling a suite of new indexes for banks in Britain to use in place of the Libor interest rate when pricing loans.

Ending use of the London Interbank Offered Rate by the end of December is one of the biggest tasks the financial sector has faced in decades.

Banks in Britain were fined for trying to rig Libor, which is being replaced in UK financial contracts with Sonia, a rate compiled by the Bank of England.

Sonia is an overnight rate and banks and their borrowers need a compounded version for paying interest on loans.

IBA set out 10 indexes, initially for testing purposes until full launch for use in contracts from April, to provide a daily value for Sonia compounded to April 2018, when the BoE took over responsibility for the rate.

IBA said the indexes will have a floor to stop the rate going below zero percent, a nod to the BoE’s current consideration of whether to take its own benchmark interest rate into negative territory.

Britain’s regulators have said that banks should not offer new loans priced off Libor after the end of March.

“The transition to Sonia in the UK lending markets has led to numerous calls for Sonia indices that can be used to help calculate and process interest accruals from both a lender’s and borrower’s perspective,” said Tim Bowler, IBA’s president.

IBA also administers Libor but the BoE wants the rate scrapped as it is no longer based on an active market of borrowing between banks. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Catherine Evans)