June 7, 2019 / 3:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Three dead after UK hospital listeria cases linked to pre-packaged sandwiches

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Three people have died in hospital in northern England and three more are seriously ill after an outbreak of listeria potentially linked to pre-packaged sandwiches, Public Health England (PHE) said on Friday.

The deaths happened at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust and Aintree University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust hospitals, it added in a statement on its website.

The Good Food Chain company, based in Staffordshire, central England, has voluntarily ceased production while an investigation takes place, PHE said.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison

