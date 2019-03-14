Inquiry into Lloyds' handling of HBOS fraud slips to next year -source

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - A long-awaited probe into what Lloyds Banking Group executives knew about one of Britain’s worst ever banking frauds is now not likely to be completed until next year, a source with knowledge of the review said.

The investigation by retired high court judge Linda Dobbs was launched in 2017 to assess whether Lloyds properly investigated and reported the fraud at HBOS, which it bought in January 2009.

A spokeswoman for Lloyds did not immediately provide comment.