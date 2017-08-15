Man plunges to death from London Stock Exchange

LONDON (Reuters) - A man fell to his death on Tuesday from an upper floor of the London Stock Exchange.

"We were called to the London Stock Exchange... to a report of a man who had fallen from an upper floor in the building to the ground," City of London police said.

"The man was pronounced dead," police said, adding that they were treating the incident as non-suspicious.

The Sun newspaper said the man fell from the seventh floor and landed in the front lobby of the stock exchange.