London Stock Exchange Group says employee falls to death in building
August 15, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 3 minutes ago

London Stock Exchange Group says employee falls to death in building

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group said on Tuesday an employee had fallen to his death in the organisation's building in central London.

"We can confirm an incident this morning where a London Stock Exchange Group colleague fell from an upper floor balcony and died," a spokesman said.

"The emergency services were called immediately and are dealing with the incident. We will continue to offer them every support and cooperation possible." (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Costas Pitas)

