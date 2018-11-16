UK competition watchdog opens investigation into financial services

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog has opened an investigation into “suspected anti-competitive arrangements” in the financial services sector.

“The case is at an early stage and no assumption should be made at this point that competition law has been infringed,” the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in a statement on Friday.

The CMA declined to give further detail on the investigation that is looking at conduct in relation to certain types of financial products. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Adrian Croft)