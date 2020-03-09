UK watchdog reviews competition and pricing in market data

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday it was reviewing whether market participants are getting value for money for the data they buy from stock exchanges and other vendors.

Asset managers in the United States and European have been pressing regulators to look at what stock exchanges charge for share transaction data, but bourses have insisted they are not gouging customers.

The FCA said it was using a “call for input” to better understand how data and advanced analytics are being accessed and used, the value offered to market participants, and whether they are competitively sold and priced.