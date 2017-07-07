FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Sterling hits day's lows after data; stocks recover
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2017 / 8:52 AM / a month ago

Sterling hits day's lows after data; stocks recover

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Sterling slipped to the day's lows against the dollar on Friday after industrial output data for May unexpectedly contracted, posing fresh challenges for the UK economy.

Sterling fell 0.4 percent to $1.2916 after data showed industrial production for May contracted by 0.1 percent on a monthly basis, compared with a forecast 0.4 percent expansion.

The currency also hit a nine-day low of 88.35 pence per euro after the data, down 0.3 percent on day.

Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 index pared losses after sterling weakened to trade just 0.1 percent lower while gilt futures edged higher after the data. (Reporting by London Markets Team, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.