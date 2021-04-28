Britain's financial regulator proposes easing rule on small company research

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s markets watchdog said on Wednesday that it proposed to copy the European Union by exempting banks and brokers from having to separately itemise research on small companies from trading costs for investment managers.

The Financial Conduct Authority said it would exempt research on firms with a market capitalisation of below 200 million pounds from current “unbundling” rules aimed at shining a light on costs, provided it is offered on a “rebundled basis or for free”.

It follows similar move by the EU in its “quick fix” package of changes to the bloc’s MiFID II securities law in a bid to encourage companies to raise fresh funds on markets to recover from COVID-19.

Since Dec. 31, Britain no longer has to apply EU financial rules, but UK regulators have considered whether to adopt the changes set out in the bloc’s quick fix package.

“Our analysis indicates that our proposed 200 million pound threshold better targets SME companies where investment research coverage is at its poorest,” the FCA said in a consultation paper. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alex Richardson)