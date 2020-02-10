UK's FCA looking into NMC Health's disclosure of co-chair's stake being under review

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s markets watchdog said late on Monday that it is “making enquiries” from NMC Health Plc after the healthcare company said earlier that its co-chairman’s stake was under legal review.

The largest private healthcare company in the United Arab Emirates said its co-chair and founder BR Shetty stepped back from its board after informing NMC of potentially inaccurate reporting of his holdings.

“We are aware of the situation and are making enquiries with the relevant parties”, a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) spokesman said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)