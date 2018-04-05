FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 5, 2018 / 6:27 AM / in 19 hours

UK asset managers told by watchdog to assess value for money

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Asset managers will have to assess each year how much value for money they offer investors, Britain’s markets watchdog said on Thursday.

The Financial Conduct Authority said that asset managers will have 18 months to prepare for a requirement to make an annual assessment of value, “as part of their duty to act in the best interests of the investors in their funds”.

Fund managers will also have to appoint at least two independent directors to their boards, the FCA added in a statement.

The watchdog also launched a further consultation on remedies related to funds providing better information about their products, covering how fund objectives can be expressed more clearly to investors and benchmarks the fund uses for tracking performance.

The proposals build on the watchdog’s sweeping review of the UK’s 7 trillion pound asset management sector published last June.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.