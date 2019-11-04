UK watchdog tells asset managers to ensure liquidity in funds

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Asset managers have a central duty to ensure effective liquidity management of their funds, even where investment management has been delegated to another person, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday.

“Good fund governance ensures the liquidity of your funds’ underlying assets is appropriately considered,” Nick Miller, FCA head of asset management, said in a “Dear Chair” letter to asset managers published on Monday.

The FCA has opened an investigation into the suspension in June of the now-closed flagship equity fund run by Neil Woodford, one of Britain’s highest-profile asset managers.

The fund was unable to meet daily calls from investors for redemptions because it was unable to sell purportedly illiquid assets fast enough.