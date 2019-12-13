Investors cut pound weakness bets after Johnson's UK election win

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Investors rushed to unwind some of their hedges against further pound weakness on Friday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party’s resounding election victory made an orderly British exit from the European Union much more likely.

The premium for pound puts over calls over the next week shrank to its lowest since mid-November at nearly 1.75%, a day after it rocketed to its highest since September 2016.

That means more investors are trimming downside protection by buying the right to sell the pound over the next week. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; editing by Yoruk Bahceli)