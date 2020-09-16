Woolard to leave UK markets watchdog to lead credit market review

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said its interim chief executive Christopher Woolard will leave the watchdog next month to chair a review into how credit is regulated in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Woolard has been interim CEO since March after Andrew Bailey left to become governor of the Bank of England. The FCA’s new permanent CEO Nikhil Rathi starts in October.
