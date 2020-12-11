UK Supreme Court allows $18.5 bln class action against Mastercard to proceed

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - A 14 billion pound ($18.5 billion) class action against Mastercard for allegedly overcharging more than 46 million people in Britain over a 15-year period was on Friday shown the green light by the UK Supreme Court.

The judgment, that upholds last year’s Court of Appeal decision, sets the scene for Britain’s first mass consumer claim brought under a new legal regime and offers guidance for a string of other class actions that have been stalled in its wake. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Mark Potter)