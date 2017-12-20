FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 20, 2017 / 10:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK court rejects operator challenge over spectrum auction rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Two of Britain’s leading mobile operators, BT’s EE and Three, failed in a legal challenge on Wednesday to force a rethink of the rules for the upcoming auction of mobile spectrum.

Regulator Ofcom has set limits on how much spectrum individual operators can buy in a bid to maintain competition. Market leader EE objected to the restrictions and operator. Three said the rules did not go far enough.

However, a London court rejected the appeals on Wednesday morning. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Estelle Shirbon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.