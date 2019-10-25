Britain's mobile operators team up to tackle rural 'not spots'

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s four mobile network operators have agreed to build a shared rural network, backed by funds from government, that will banish “not-spots” in the countryside where consumers cannot get an adequate signal.

EE, Vodafone, O2 and Three will collectively spend 532 million pounds ($684 million) over 20 years according to the plan published on Friday, potentially supported by a 500 million pound investment from government.

The operators would invest in a network of new and existing phone masts they would all share under the proposal, which the government hopes will be formalised early next year.