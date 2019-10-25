Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 25, 2019 / 6:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's mobile operators team up to tackle rural 'not spots'

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s four mobile network operators have agreed to build a shared rural network, backed by funds from government, that will banish “not-spots” in the countryside where consumers cannot get an adequate signal.

EE, Vodafone, O2 and Three will collectively spend 532 million pounds ($684 million) over 20 years according to the plan published on Friday, potentially supported by a 500 million pound investment from government.

The operators would invest in a network of new and existing phone masts they would all share under the proposal, which the government hopes will be formalised early next year.

$1 = 0.7780 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below