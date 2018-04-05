FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 5, 2018 / 6:27 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Britain's four mobile networks win new airwaves in auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - All four of Britain’s mobile networks won more airwaves for 4G and future 5G services in an auction that raised 1.36 billion pounds ($1.9 billion), with Telefonica’s O2 securing the most.

Britain’s telecoms regulator said Telefonica won two 40 Mhz tranches at a cost of nearly 524 million pounds, while Vodafone won 50 Mhz for 378 million pounds, Hutchison’s 3 won 20 Mhz for 151 million pounds and BT’s EE picked up 40 Mhz for almost 303 million pounds.

$1 = 0.7113 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.