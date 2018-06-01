UK considering giving Northern Ireland joint UK, EU status - UK source

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom is considering attempting to break the deadlock in the Brexit negotiations with a proposal to give Northern Ireland joint UK and European Union status so that it can trade freely with both, a government official said.

The government has considered proposing a 10-mile (16-km)-wide trade buffer zone along the border that would be in effect for local traders like dairy farmers after the UK leaves the bloc, the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

The plan is one of several ideas being discussed, the official said. The Sun newspaper first reported that the idea was being considered.

A spokeswoman for the Department for Exiting the European Union declined to comment. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)