UK's Northern rail's self-service ticket machines hit by ransomware cyber attack- BBC

July 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s Northern rail’s new self-service ticket machines have been targeted by a suspected ransomware cyber-attack, the BBC reported on Monday, adding that the system has been offline since last week and an investigation is under way.

Only the servers which operate the ticket machines have been affected, according to the report.

"This is the subject of an ongoing investigation with our supplier, but indications are that the ticket machine service has been subject to a ransomware cyber-attack", the government-run operator said in a statement cited by BBC bbc.in/3rjDzYV. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)