Kuwait sovereign fund's UK arm confirms North Sea Midstream Partners deal

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - The British infrastructure arm of Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund said on Monday it had agreed to buy oil and gas pipeline firm North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP) from ArcLight Capital, a private equity firm.

Wren House Infrastructure Management said it had agreed to acquire 100 percent of ArcLight’s interest in the business.

NSMP has interests in and operates four large scale natural gas transportation and processing assets in and around the North Sea. It was not disclosed how much Wren is paying.

Reuters reported earlier on Monday that Wren House was paying around 1.3 billion pounds ($1.70 billion) for NSMP.