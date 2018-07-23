FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
July 23, 2018 / 4:45 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Kuwait sovereign fund's UK arm confirms North Sea Midstream Partners deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - The British infrastructure arm of Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund said on Monday it had agreed to buy oil and gas pipeline firm North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP) from ArcLight Capital, a private equity firm.

Wren House Infrastructure Management said it had agreed to acquire 100 percent of ArcLight’s interest in the business.

NSMP has interests in and operates four large scale natural gas transportation and processing assets in and around the North Sea. It was not disclosed how much Wren is paying.

Reuters reported earlier on Monday that Wren House was paying around 1.3 billion pounds ($1.70 billion) for NSMP.

$1 = 0.7637 pounds Reporting by James Davey. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.