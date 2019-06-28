EDF says completes first base of Hinkley Point C nuclear plant

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - French utility EDF said on Friday that construction of the Hinkley Point C nuclear plant in Britain has hit its biggest milestone yet with the completion of the base of the first reactor.

The company said the completion meant work on the above-ground nuclear building can start. It added that the second reactor would hit the same milestone in June next year.

EDF said the construction of the base was carried out by a joint venture between France’s Bouygues and Britain’s Laing O’Rourke construction firms.

The plant, being built by the British arm of EDF along with China General Nuclear Power Corp IPO-CGNP.HK, has been beset by delays and higher cost estimates. EDF raised the cost estimate for Hinkley to 19.6 billion pounds ($24.85 billion) in 2017.

The plant, with an planned capacity of 3,200 megawatts, is expected to be completed by the end of 2025 and will provide around 7% of Britain’s power needs or enough power for around 6 million homes. ($1 = 0.7886 pounds) (Reporting by Bate Felix Editing by Gus Trompiz)