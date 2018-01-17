FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Energy
January 17, 2018 / 11:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

EDF confident UK Hinkley C nuclear plant can deliver first power in 2025

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CANNINGTON, England, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The first unit at the new Hinkley C nuclear power station in Somerset, southwest England, should come online by the end of 2025, developer EDF Energy said on Wednesday.

EDF Energy Chief Executive Simone Rossi made the comment to journalists at a briefing.

The plant, being built by the British arm of France’s EDF with China General Nuclear Power Corp, has been beset by delays and higher cost estimates. It was initially expected to start producing electricity in 2017. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Additional reporting by Susanna Twidale in London; Editing by Dale Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.