Britain offers $18 bln loan for Hitachi UK nuclear project-media

TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) -

* The British government has proposed to arrange all 2 trillion yen ($18.28 billion) in loans that Hitachi Ltd needs to build a nuclear power plant in Wales, the Nikkei business daily says

* London, which had previously suggested that it would guarantee 1 trillion yen in lending, has boosted its offer to reduce Hitachi’s financial exposure, the report says

* The plan also calls for a total investment of 900 billion yen, with Hitachi as well as Japanese and British public-private interests each taking a one-third stake, and guarantees for corporate loans, the report says

* The total cost of the project is expected to rise to 3 trillion yen, the report says ($1 = 109.4100 yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; editing by Richard Pullin)