UPDATE 1-Three injured by steam at British nuclear plant, operator says no public risk

(Adds quotes from plant operator EDF, background)

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - A release of steam at a British nuclear power plant injured three workers on Monday but there was no risk to the public and the incident was now under control, operator EDF Energy said.

There had been “a release of clean steam from a non-nuclear part of the plant”, an EDF spokesperson said of the incident at the Heysham 1 power station in Lancashire, northern England.

“Emergency services attended Heysham 1 power station following an incident at the site on the evening of Monday 19 November,” EDF Energy said in a statement.

The British Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) said on Tuesday it had launched an investigation.

EDF Energy is part of French utility EDF and operates 15 nuclear reactors in Britain, which provide around 20 percent of the country’s electricity.

“The three colleagues who were injured have been taken to hospital where they are receiving treatment for their injuries ... There was no risk to the public during the incident which is now under control,” EDF Energy said.

EDF’s website showed the two reactors at the plant were both in service. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Alexander Smith)