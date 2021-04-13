ONR allows EDF's Hunterston B nuclear reactors to return to service

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s nuclear regulator said on Tuesday it had approved a restart of EDF Energy’s reactors 3 and 4 at Hunterston nuclear power plant in Scotland.

The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) said on its website that each reactor will be active approximately for six months, and this will be the power station’s final period of operation before moving into the defueling phase. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)