Britain to start talks with EDF on Sizewell C nuclear project

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Britain on Monday confirmed it would enter negotiations with EDF in relation to the Sizewell C nuclear energy project in Suffolk, Eastern England.

“Negotiations will be subject to reaching a value for money deal and all other relevant approvals, before any final decision is taken on whether to proceed,” the government said.

It said in September it was looking at funding options for the 17-18 billion pound project. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)