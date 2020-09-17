British government looking at options for EDF's Sizewell nuclear plant

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government is looking at options for EDF’s Sizewell C nuclear plant, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.
“The government is looking at options to invest in Sizewell, nuclear energy has a key role in meeting our net zero commitments,” he said.
“We regularly engage with all developers on their projects and are considering a range of financing solutions.”
Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Sarah Young
