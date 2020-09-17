British government looking at options for EDF's Sizewell nuclear plant

FILE PHOTO: The moon is seen above Sizewell Nuclear Power Station, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to affect businesses in Sizewell, Suffolk, Britain, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government is looking at options for EDF’s Sizewell C nuclear plant, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

“The government is looking at options to invest in Sizewell, nuclear energy has a key role in meeting our net zero commitments,” he said.

“We regularly engage with all developers on their projects and are considering a range of financing solutions.”