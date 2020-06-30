Energy
UK regulator receives application for new Sizewell nuclear reactors

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s nuclear regulator said on Tuesday it had received an application for a licence to build two nuclear reactors at Sizewell in Suffolk county, north of London, from EDF Energy subsidiary NNB Generation Company.

The Sizewell C plant will be an almost identical copy of Hinkley Point C, which is being built in Somerset, in Britain’s southwest, and would generate enough power for 6 million homes.

Britain’s planning inspectorate accepted a application last week for Sizewell C that will be examined over 15 to 18 months.

EDF Energy, part of EDF, said a nuclear site licence examination, which would run concurrently to the planning application, would take a similar amount of time.

Shane Turner at the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) said the regulator was satisfied that the planning application was complete but “there is still a lot of work to do, and we do not expect to reach a decision until at least the end of 2021.”

He said the site licence required separate regulatory permission from the ONR.

