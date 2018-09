Sept 18 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp is in talks with Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc for the potential sale of its UK nuclear unit NuGen, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The talks are at an early stage, the paper said here

Toshiba and Brookfield were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)