LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - EDF Energy, the British arm of French utility EDF, has extended an outage at its Hunterston B-7 reactor to April 10, 2020, it said on its website.

The reactor in Scotland was previously scheduled to come back online on Feb. 28.

It has been offline since 2018 after routine inspections found cracks in its graphite core and the restart has been delayed several times since. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by Louise Heavens)