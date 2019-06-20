EDF energy extends outages at UK's Hunterston nuclear plant

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - EDF Energy, owned by France’s EDF, has extended outages at the two reactors at its Hunterston plant in Scotland, regulatory data on the company’s website showed.

The reactors have been offline since last year after routine inspections found cracks in the graphite core and have suffered several restart delays.

The Hunterston B7 reactor is now scheduled to return to service on October 1 from the previous date of July 31.

The Hunterston B8 reactor is scheduled to return on July 22 from a previous date of June 24. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale Editing by Alexandra Hudson)