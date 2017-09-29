FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK nuclear authority gives notice to end CFP's Magnox decommissioning contract
#Market News
September 29, 2017 / 6:55 AM / 21 days ago

UK nuclear authority gives notice to end CFP's Magnox decommissioning contract

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) has given a notice of termination to Cavendish Fluor Partnership (CFP) for its management and decommissioning of the country’s 12 Magnox nuclear power reactors and research sites, it said on Friday.

The termination notice was effective from Sept. 1 and allows for a 24-month notice period, ending CFP’s contract on Aug. 31, 2019.

CFP - a joint venture between British firm Cavendish Nuclear, a subsidiary of Babcock International, and U.S. company Fluor Inc. - was awarded the contract in 2014.

But earlier this year the government said there was a “mismatch” between the work specified in the contract and the work that actually needed to be done.

The 12 Magnox sites include the Wylfa nuclear plant in Wales, which closed in 2015, the Dungeness A plant in Kent, which stopped generating power in 2006, and the Hinkley Point A plant in Somerset, which closed in 2000.

Together with the Calder Hall reactor in Sellafield, they were Britain’s first generation of nuclear power plants.

“NDA and CFP have reached agreement on the work to be performed on the sites during the contract’s remaining two years, as well as the arrangements and agreed state in which CFP will leave the sites at the end of the contract,” the NDA said in a statement on Friday.

“The NDA continues to believe that this is the best course of action for the taxpayer, removing the legal risk and ensuring the continued safe, secure operations of the sites,” it added.

No details were immediately available on who will be awarded the contract after CFP. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
